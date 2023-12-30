Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 30, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 30, 2023.

675 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,599 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 56 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 150 missile and 74 air strikes, carried out 84 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 10 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed-136/131" type. 5 attack drones were destroyed by our air defense.

The following were hit by airstrikes: Sinkivka, Ivanivka, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Berestovka of the Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Nevske, Serebryansk Forestry of Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Serebryanka, Oleksandropil, Novobakhmutivka, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region; Orihiv, Zaporizhzhia region.

About 110 settlements of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our troops.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 2 attacks by the occupiers in the Bohdanivka and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region.

In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepovoye, Avdiyivka and 21 attacks near Severny, Pervomaisky and Nevelsky, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Marinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where 9 attacks were repelled.

The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 2 enemy attacks west and north-west of Verbovoy Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, our soldiers will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock out Ukrainian units from their positions. Thus, during the past day, the enemy carried out more than 10 unsuccessful assaults.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past 24 hours, our aviation has struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 3 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the missile forces hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 3 artillery facilities, 5 ammunition warehouses and 2 other important enemy targets.

In the occupying forces of the Russian Federation, there are rare cases of servicemen refusing to carry out criminal orders and participate in hostilities. So, on December 19 of this year, 43 servicemen from the 150th motorized rifle division of the Russian Armed Forces, who refused to participate in hostilities, were sent from the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region to the territory of the Russian Federation under the escort of military police officers.

russia's losses in manpower - 750 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) December 30, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: