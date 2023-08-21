Russia – Ukraine war updates as of August 21, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., August 21, 2023.

544 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,471 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out 29 airstrikes and fired 43 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings, an educational institution building and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



More than 25 combat clashes took place during the past day.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the south-western regions of Iskryskivshchyna and Zhuravka of the Sumy region. The enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 30 settlements, in particular, Karpovychi, Bohdanov, Chernihiv region; Tovstodubov, Volfine, Pokrovka, Novooleksandrivka of Sumy region and Varvarivka, Budarky, Zemlyanka and Komisarovka of Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy launched an air strike west of Mykolaivka. He led unsuccessful offensive actions in the Sinkivka district of the Kharkiv region. The settlements of Topoli, Masyutivka, Kupyansk, Kislivka, Berestov of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Lymanskyi direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Shiykivka, Terniv, Piskunivka, Vesely areas of the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements, in particular, Nevske, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Donetsk region were hit by enemy artillery fire.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Kurdyumivka area of the Donetsk region. He carried out airstrikes in the Vesele, Klishchiivka, Kurdyumivka districts of the Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements, including Predtechine, Dilyivka, Kurdyumivka, Ozaryanivka, and Druzhba of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.



In the Avdiivka direction, the settlements Keramik, Stepove, Orlivka, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Karlivka of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the Marinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Marinka area of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka districts of Donetsk region. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Pobyeda, Oleksandropil, Paraskoviivka and Yelezavetivka of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vugledar and Staromayorsky of the Donetsk region. Vodyane, Vugledar, Prechistivka, Zolota Niva, Blagodatne, Urozhayne of the Donetsk region were subjected to artillery fire.



In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Charivny, Robotyny, and Pavlivka of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 30 settlements, including Novodarivka, Chervona Krynytsia, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaki, Stepove, Pyatikhatky of the Zaporizhia region, were affected by the enemy's artillery shelling.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Olhivka and Sadovo regions of the Kherson region. More than 20 settlements, including Zolota Balka, Kozatske, Tokarivka, Ponyativka, Kherson, Veletenske, and Kizomys of the Kherson region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces made 9 strikes on areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.



During the past day, units of missile forces and artillery hit 1 control point and 3 artillery means at the enemy's firing positions.



In total, last day, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 460 Russian occupiers, destroyed 12 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 19 artillery systems, 2 MLRS, 5 UAVs of the operational-tactical level, 12 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

