Russia – Ukraine war updates as of August 12, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., August 12, 2023.

535 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,462 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Tonight, the кussian Federation carried out another air strike by Iranian attack UAVs "Shahed-136/131" on Ukraine. The enemy attacked with five drones from the south-eastern direction. Three "shaheds" were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense within Zaporizhia region.



During the past 24 hours, the russian occupiers have launched 5 missile and 31 air strikes, fired 49 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, among whom are children. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



During the past 24 hours, more than 30 combat clashes took place.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 20 settlements, in particular, Klyusy of the Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Myropillya, Uhroidy of the Sumy region and Okip, Veterenarne, Strelecha, Gatishche, Vovchanski Khutory and Okhrimivka in the Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Synkivka and Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region. Carried out airstrikes in the Kislivka and Pershotravnevo areas of the Kharkiv region. More than 15 settlements, including Kupyansk, Shiykivka, Cherneshchyna, and Proletarske of the Kharkiv region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire.



In the Lymanskyi direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Nevsky, Belogorivka, Luhansk region, and Vesely, Zaliznyansky, and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. More than 25 settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire: Nevske, Dibrova, Bilogorivka of Luhansk region and Sivesrk, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Vyimka, Rozdolivka of Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the districts of Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Bila Hora of the Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements, including Chasiv Yar, Bila Gora, Oleksandro-Shultine, Toretsk, Zalizne, and New York of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.



In the Avdiivka direction, under heavy fire from the enemy's aircraft and artillery, our defenders continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severene, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the area of the city of Marinka, Donetsk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Maksimilianivka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, and Yelyzavetivka in the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in the Urozhany region of the Donetsk region. He carried out an airstrike in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region. Vodyane, Vugledar, Bogoyavlenka, Prechistivka, Zolota Niva, Blagodatne of the Donetsk region were subjected to artillery shelling.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Novodanilivka and Orikhovo of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Lobkove, Pyatikhatky, Kamianske, and Plavny of Zaporizhzhya region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Kherson direction, more than 25 settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire, including Beryslav, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Komyshany, Kizomys of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson; Kutsurub, Ochakiv, Mykolaiv region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.



The enemy continues to use civilian educational institutions in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine for their own purposes. In particular, it was established that the school building in Severny settlement of Luhansk region is used for military purposes. Local residents are currently prohibited from accessing the school. At the same time, in the city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region, on the territory of a kindergarten located in the northern part of the city, the occupiers set up a hospital for the Russian occupation troops.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 1 strike on the area where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated. Also, our defenders destroyed 4 reconnaissance UAVs of operational-tactical level.



During the day, units of missile troops and artillery hit 1 anti-aircraft missile system "Arrow" of the enemy.



In total, last day, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 510 Russian invaders, destroyed 5 tanks, 6 armored fighting vehicles, 10 artillery systems, 1 air defense vehicle, 4 UAVs of operational-tactical level, 1 cruise missile, 12 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment.

russia’s losses in manpower - 510 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) August 12, 2023

