Russia – Ukraine war updates as of August 11, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., August 11, 2023.

534 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,461 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 5 rocket and 61 air strikes, launched 70 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and injured among the civilian population, residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



During the day, 34 combat clashes took place.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Stepny, Kostyantynivka, Popivka, and Oleksandrivka of the Sumy region. He carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 25 settlements, in particular, Klyusy, Yelina, Bleshnya, Karpovychi of Chernihiv region; Zarechye, Popivka, Timofiivka, Stukalyvka in the Sumy region and Uda, Gur'iv Kozachok, Odnorobivka, Strelecha, Okhrimivka and Stroivka in the Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Nadia district and south of Novoselivskyi, Luhansk region. More than 15 settlements, including Kamianka, Ridkodub, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kindrashivka, Golubivka, Kupyansk, and Kislivka of the Kharkiv region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Makiivka, Nevsky, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Nevske, Bilogorivka of the Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region were hit by enemy artillery fire.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Bohdanivka area of the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Vasyukivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Bogdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Predtechine, and New York of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.



In the Avdiivka direction, under heavy fire from the enemy's aircraft and artillery, our defenders continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the North region of Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Novoselivka Persha, Avdiivka, and Severene of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the area of the city of Mariinka, Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Gostre, Georgiivka, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region. An airstrike was carried out in the area of the specified settlement. In addition, Vodyane, Ugledar, Bogoyavlenka, Prechistivka, Zolota Niva, Velyka Novosilka, Blagodatne of the Donetsk region were subjected to artillery shelling.



In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out an air strike in the area of Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 settlements were hit by artillery shelling, including Olhivske, Chervone, Gulyaipole, Pyatikhatky, Kamianske, Plavna of the Zaporizhia region and Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched an airstrike in the Kozatsky area of the Kherson region. More than 20 settlements, including Zolota Balka, Respublikanets, Chervyn Mayak, Shlyakhove, Lviv, Kozatske, Antonivka and Veletenske of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson, as well as Kutsurub, Ochakiv, Dmytrivka of the Mykolaiv region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces made 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex. Also, our defenders destroyed 7 enemy attack UAVs of the "Shakhed-136" type last day.



Over the past 24 hours, units of missile forces and artillery have hit 4 artillery pieces in firing positions, 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 radio electronic warfare stations and an enemy communications center.

russia’s losses in manpower - 580 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

