Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for April 12, 2024.

779 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,703 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 78 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy carried out 54 missile and 126 air strikes, 95 attacks from rocket systems of salvo fire on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. A number of high-rise buildings and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the night, Russian terrorists attacked Ukraine again. 16 out of 17 attack drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



During the past day, Russian occupiers hit by airstrikes the following settlements: Gremyach of the Chernihiv region; city ​​of Sumy; Borova of the Kharkiv region; Tverdohlibove and Bilogorivka of the Luhansk region; Verkhnyokamianske, Spirn, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Pivdenne, Rozdolivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Umanske, Karlivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodiane, New York, Semenivka, Netaylove, Vremivka, and Urozhane of the Donetsk region; Novodanilivka of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



The enemy did not carry out offensive operations in the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 29 attacks in the areas of Belogorivka settlements, Luhansk region; Viymka, Rozdolivka, Klishchiivka, Verkhnokamianske and Ivanovske of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops.



In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 7 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Umanske, Pervomayske and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region, where the Russian occupiers, with the support of aviation, tried to knock out Ukrainian units from the occupied lines.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 26 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 5 times in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson region, Russian invaders are trying to knock out Ukrainian units from bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day, the Russian occupiers have carried out 7 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in this direction.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 12 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on the means of anti-aircraft defense, the radio-electronic warfare station and 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 840 Russian invaders, 9 tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 34 artillery systems, two rocket salvo fire systems, 1 air defense device, 57 operational-tactical drones, 18 missiles, 41 vehicles and 6 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 840 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

