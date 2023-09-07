Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 7, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 6, 2023.

560 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,487 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Bakhmut and Melitopol directions. During the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were successful in the areas south of Robotyny and west of Verbovoy, and are entrenched at the achieved boundaries. In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive actions south of the city of Bakhmut, entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.



The russian occupiers attacked Sumy region and Odesa region with several waves of Shahed-136/131 drones from the north south-east and south directions during the last night.



A total of 33 shahed drones launches were recorded, mainly in the direction of the southern regions of the Odesa region. According to the results of combat work by the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the anti-aircraft defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 25 shahed drones were destroyed.



The enemy launched 10 missile strikes, 69 air strikes, and fired 51 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.



During the past day, 39 combat clashes took place.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out an airstrike in the area of the village of Graniv, Kharkiv region. More than 25 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar fire, including Gremyach of Chernihiv region, Velyka Pisarivka, Kruzhok, Kamianka, Pokrovka, Ponomarenky, Chernatske of Sumy region and Veterinarne, Ambarne, Gatyshche, Varvarivka of Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the Sinkivka, Kotlyarivka, and Krokhmalny districts of the Kharkiv region. Kolodyazne, Kislivka, Kupyansk, and Berestov in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the Novoyehorivka area of the Luhansk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Druzhelyubivka in the Kharkiv region, Belogorivka in the Luhansk region, Yampolivka, Vesely in the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar fire, including Nevske, Bilogorivka of Luhansk region and Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Torske, Rozdolivka of Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, defense forces repelled enemy attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Donetsk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Khromovoy, Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka, and North Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements, including Orihovo-Vasylivka, Bila Gora, Ivanivske, Bogdanivka, Klishchiivka, New York, North of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar shelling. At the same time, as a result of the assault actions, the Defense Forces have partial success south of Bakhmut, dislodge the enemy from the occupied positions and secure themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area. The enemy also launched an airstrike here. More than 15 settlements, including Oleksandropil, Keramik, Nevelske, Karlivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Marinka area of the Donetsk region. The enemy launched an air strike near Krasnohorivka. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Katerynivka, Elizavetivka in the Donetsk region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Novoukrainka, Zolotaya Niva, and Urozhany. More than 15 settlements, including Vodyane, Vugledar, Prechistivka, Shakhtarske, Zolota Niva, Blagodatne, and Urozhane of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar fire.



In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyny of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 settlements, including Olhivske, Levadne, Gulyaipole, Gulyaipilske, Charivne, and Chervone of the Zaporizhia region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy launched an air strike near Olhivka. Zmiivka, Antonivka, Kherson of the Kherson region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.



In Nova Kakhovka, the russian invaders cut down and took away all the equipment of the Novokakhov Electromechanical Plant.



In the center of Novaya Astrakhan, in the temporarily occupied Luhansk Oblast, a unit of the Russian occupation administration is located in one of the buildings, which is currently preparing for the so-called "elections", which, I remind you, are to be held on September 10, 2023.



Here, the occupiers conduct a kind of "briefing" - they intimidate local residents in order to force them to participate in the elections. And in Vynohradovo, in the occupied Kherson region, the occupiers set up a so-called polling station in the building of the local secondary school. Russian invaders stop people on the street and forcefully force them to vote.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 18 strikes in the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and in the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



4 ammunition depots, 12 artillery pieces, 2 control points, 1 anti-aircraft missile complex, 1 electronic warfare station, 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were hit by units of missile forces and artillery.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 610 occupiers, 9 tanks, 21 armored combat vehicles, 37 artillery systems, 5 anti-aircraft guns, 1 anti-aircraft vehicle, 22 UAVs of operational-tactical level, 8 cruise missiles, 27 vehicles and 7 units of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 610 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) September 7, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines