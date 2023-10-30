Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 30, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours as of 6:00 a.m., October 30, 2023.

614 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,541 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at military personnel, but also at civilian objects of our state.



About 60 combat clashes took place during the past day. In total, the enemy carried out one missile and 88 air strikes, carried out 70 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



Also, on the night of October 30, the enemy launched another air strike against Ukraine, using 12 shahed drones. All 12 enemy "shaheeds" were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense.



The russian occupiers conduct airstrikes in the following areas: Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Pishchane of the Kharkiv region; Serebryan Forestry, Belogorivka, Luhansk Region; Novoselivka, Verkhnokamianske, Klishchiivka, Bila Gora, Kurdyumivka, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Zolota Niva, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanilivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Vesele, Odradokamyanka, Tyaginka, Ivanivka, Kherson region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Sinkivka and Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region, where our defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks.



In the Lymansky direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack southeast of Terni, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Andriivka. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved frontiers.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka, but our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The offensive actions of the enemy in the areas of settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Opytne, Pervomayske of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful. Here, our defenders repelled more than 10 enemy attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 20 enemy attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack south of Vugledar, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy tried 5 times to restore the lost position in the Robotyne district of the Zaporizhzhia region, without success.



At the same time, the defense forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 16 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.



Units of the missile forces hit 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a control post, 3 anti-aircraft missile systems and 6 enemy artillery pieces.



Estimated losses of the enemy in the last day totaled: 860 russian occupiers, 15 tanks, 17 armored fighting vehicles, 14 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft defense device, one plane, 20 operational-tactical drones, 23 vehicles and two units of special equipment.

russia’s losses in manpower - 860 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

