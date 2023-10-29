Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 29, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours as of 6:00 a.m., October 29, 2023.

613 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,540 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at military personnel, but also at civilian objects of our state.



70 combat clashes took place during the past day. In total, the enemy carried out 7 missile and 24 air strikes, carried out 30 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. In addition, tonight, the Russian occupiers struck Ukraine again, using 5 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type. All enemy drones were destroyed by our anti-aircraft defense.



The russian occupiers airstrikes reported in the following settlements: Sinkivka, Kharkiv region; Belogorivka, Luhansk Region; Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Staromayorske, Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanilivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Kozatske, Odradokamyanka, Tyaginka, Ivanivka of the Kherson region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under the artillery fire of the russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Sinkivka and Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region, where our defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations, and continued to regroup troops.



In the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the Khromovo area of Donetsk region. Also, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Here, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 10 enemy attacks. The defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiyiv direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka, but our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The offensive actions of the enemy were unsuccessful in the areas of Keramik, Novokalynovy, Stepovy, Avdiyivka, Tonenkoy, Opytny of the Donetsk region, where units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 15 enemy attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the invaders conducted unsuccessful assaults in Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 20 enemy attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled all enemy attacks near Zolotaya Niva and Staromayorsky, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy tried to restore the lost position in the area west of Verbovoy Zaporizhzhia region, but was unsuccessful.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past 24 hours, the aircraft of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 5 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated. Also, the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 3 Iskander-K land-based cruise missiles.



Units of the missile forces struck the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as the enemy's artillery.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 660 occupiers, 8 tanks, 9 armored fighting vehicles, 8 artillery systems, 3 cruise missiles, 8 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 660 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

