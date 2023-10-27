Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 27, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours as of 6:00 a.m., October 27, 2023.

611 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,538 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian occupiers continue to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, use terror tactics, launch missile and air strikes, and fire multiple rocket launchers against not only the military, but also civilian objects of our state.



Almost 70 combat clashes took place during the past day.



In total, the russian enemy launched one missile and 18 air strikes, fired 35 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. Also, the russian occupiers launched another air strike with the shahed drones.



The settlements of Arkhangelske, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region and Odradokamyanka, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Tyaginka, Ivanivka, Kherson region were hit by airstrikes of the russian occupiers.



More than 80 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under the artillery fire of the russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic troop grouping in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Sinkivka and Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Lyman direction, the regrouping of troops continues.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka and Khromovo areas of the Donetsk region. Also, the enemy tried to restore the lost position near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, where our defenders repelled 10 attacks. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and secure themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the operational-strategic troop group "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka, actively uses aviation, but our soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense and inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The offensive actions of the enemy were unsuccessful in the areas of Stepovoy, Avdiyivka, Tonenkoy, Severnyy of the Donetsk region, where the defense forces repelled more than 20 attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the invaders conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region. Here, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 enemy attacks.

In the Shakhtarsky and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy maintains a military presence and regroups forces.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic grouping of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, our defenders are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



In the temporarily occupied village of Berezovo, in the Luhansk region, the russian occupiers, under the guise of evacuation, are actually deporting the local population. People are resettled closer to the borders with Erephy without their consent. The invaders do this, first of all, in order to create their military town in Berezovo, to place their units there.



russian terrorists began to buy houses from local residents for next to nothing, and if people do not want to sell their houses, the russian invaders simply force their way into housing for local residents. At the entrance to Berezovo, the Russian invaders set up a roadblock with a barrier, and the passage to this village for the civilian population is now prohibited.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out an attack on the personnel concentration area and another attack on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.



Units of the missile forces hit the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 artillery pieces of the enemy.



Estimated losses of the enemy in the past day totaled: 560 occupants, 4 tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 7 artillery systems, one operational-tactical drone, 6 vehicles and a unit of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 560 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

