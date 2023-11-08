Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 8, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 8, 2023.

622 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,548 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past 24 hours, 45 combat clashes took place. In total, the russian occupiers carried out 6 missile and 50 air strikes, carried out 64 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following Ukrainian areas were hit by the russian airstrikes: Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Pishchane, Proletarske in the Kharkiv region; Nadiya, Serebryan Forestry, Luhansk Oblast; Riznikivka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Klishchiivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, Rivnopil of the Donetsk region; Tyaginka of the Kherson region.



More than 80 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Sinkivka, Ivanivka, and Berestov settlements of the Kharkiv region, where our defenders repelled 6 enemy attacks.



In the Lymansky direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Serebryansk forestry area.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 6 attacks by the occupiers near Bohdanivka, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the enemy. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks near Stepovoy, Avdiivka, Tonenko, and Pervomaisky, Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariinka district of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 17 attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy carried out assaults in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region, without success.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Zaporizhzhia direction.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers are conducting counter-battery combat, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 17 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 4 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



The units of the missile forces hit 7 artillery units, 2 control points, a warehouse of fuel and lubricants, an area for the concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an anti-aircraft defense device, 2 radar stations and an enemy electronic warfare station.

russia’s losses in manpower - 780 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) November 8, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: