Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 5, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 5, 2023.

620 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,546 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and airstrikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 82 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 7 missile and 24 air strikes, carried out 64 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following Ukrainian settlements were hit by russian airstrikes: Serebryan Forestry of the Luhansk Region; Bila Gora, Katerynivka, Berdychi, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodanilivka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Respublikanets, Chervyn Mayak, Beryslav, Tyaginka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Mykilske, Naddniprianske of the Kherson region; Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv region.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under russian artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Synkivka and Ivanivka in the Kharkiv region, where our defenders repelled about 10 enemy attacks.



In the Lymanskyi direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka, Luhansk region, and Spirne of the Donetsk region. Here Ukrainian soldiers repelled 4 enemy attacks.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Khromovoy, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, where our defenders repelled about 10 enemy attacks. The occupiers also carried out assaults in the Bohdanivka area of the Donetsk region, without success. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the enemy. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled more than 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Severna, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Mariinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 20 enemy attacks here.



In the direction of Shakhtarsk, the invaders carried out unsuccessful assaults in the area of the village of Staromayorske, Donetsk region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Zaporizhzhia direction.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders are conducting counter-battery combat and inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 3 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.

The units of the missile forces hit one of the enemy's artillery pieces.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 990 occupiers, 8 tanks, 14 armored fighting vehicles, 12 artillery systems, 6 anti-aircraft guns, 2 anti-aircraft vehicles, 3 cruise missiles, 14 vehicles and 9 units of special equipment.

russia’s losses in manpower - 990 (!) soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

