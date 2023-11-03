Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 3, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 3, 2023.

618 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,544 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 50 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 7 rocket and 70 air strikes, carried out 93 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



In addition, on the night of November 3, the Russian occupiers struck Ukraine again, using 38 Shahed drones and 1 Kh-59 guided air missile. Air defense forces and means destroyed 24 attack UAVs and 1 Kh-59 missile. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.



Russian air strikes were carried out in the following settlements: Mogrytsi, Sumy region; Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane, Kharkiv region; Serebryan forestry, Luhansk region; Viymka, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Pivdenne, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Suhi Yaly, Vodyane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Novodanilivka, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region; Respublikanets, Antonivka, Novokairy, Prydniprovske, Tyaginka of the Kherson region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions also came under russian artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region, where our defenders repelled about 10 enemy attacks.



The russian enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.



In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the districts of Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Here, our defenders repelled about 10 attacks. The enemy also conducted unsuccessful assaults near the southern Donetsk region. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka, but our soldiers firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the enemy. The offensive actions of the occupiers near the settlements of Stepove, Tonenke, Severna, Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful. Here, the Defense Forces repelled about 10 enemy attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the invaders conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka rdistricts of the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 20 attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Prechistivka and Staromayorsky, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft fire brigade in the Kherson direction, our soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

The units of the missile forces hit the control post, 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an electronic warfare station, an ammunition depot, 8 artillery pieces, as well as another important enemy target.

russia’s losses in manpower - 850 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) November 3, 2023

