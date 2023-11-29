Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 29, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 29, 2023.

644 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,569 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian occupiers continue to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, use terror tactics, launch missile and air strikes, fire multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 87 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 14 rocket and 80 air strikes, fired 68 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Yesterday, the occupiers attacked Ukraine, with the use of 21 Shahed-136/131 drones. All enemy drones are destroyed.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The Russian occupiers hit the following Ukrainian settlements by airstrikes: Ivanivka, Stepova-Novoselyvka, Kharkiv region; Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Donetsk region; Zmiivka, Beryslav, Kozatske, Kherson region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.

In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Synkivka and Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region, where the Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 4 attacks by the occupiers near Terni, Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out assaults in the Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and North Donetsk regions. Here Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 attacks. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the operational-strategic troop group "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. The enemy's offensive actions south of Novokalynovy, Stepovy, Avdiivka, Tonenko, and Pervomaisky of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where the Defense Forces repelled 27 attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 enemy attacks in Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Shakhtarsky, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults southwest of Staromayorskyi and Vodyanyi, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, where our defenders repelled 9 enemy attacks.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



In the area of temporarily occupied Krynyk, in the Kherson region, one of the units of the 810th separate marine brigade of the Russian occupying forces refused to carry out an order to storm the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.



Russian terrorists motivated their refusal - lack of coordination with artillery, bad weather conditions, lack of intelligence data.



Conducting assault operations is also complicated by mine barriers installed by the Russian invaders themselves.



The maps of these minefields are classified, and the information to the assault units of the Russian occupiers is transmitted only by squares and without clear coordinates.



Thus, during the course of a month, as a result of detonations on their own mines, the losses of the Russian 810th marine brigade amounted to about 50 occupiers.



And in the area of temporarily occupied Pishchanivka, in the Kherson region, during the last week, as a result of artillery strikes and drone attacks, the 28th motorized rifle regiment of the 70th motorized rifle division of the 18th army of the southern military district of the Russian occupation forces lost 30 invaders.



This Russian occupation unit is forced to constantly change its location around the settlement.



At the same time, until January 2024, the Russian occupiers - their command forbade them to carry out rotations, grant vacations and leave places of deployment, except for the security units. It should be noted that the main warehouses are located in the area of temporarily occupied Perevalny, which is in the Crimea. Provisions are issued only for a few days. The creation of stocks in warehouses in places of deployment is not foreseen due to the high probability of their damage by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 3 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



Units of the missile forces hit the command post, 5 anti-aircraft defense systems, 9 artillery systems, an ammunition depot and the enemy's radio-electronic warfare station.



Estimated losses of the russian forces for the past day are as follows: 1,140 soldiers, 15 tanks, 27 armored fighting vehicles, 32 artillery systems, 3 anti-aircraft guns, 3 air defense systems, 39 operational-tactical UAVs, 2 cruise missiles, 46 vehicles and 8 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower 1,140 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

