Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 28, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 28, 2023.

643 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,568 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 84 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 8 air strikes, carried out 20 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Today, the Russian occupiers launched an airstrike on Ukraine, using 1 attack UAV of the "Shahed-136/131" type, the enemy drone was destroyed. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following Ukrainian settlements came under russian airstrike: Stepova-Novoselyvka, Kharkiv region, suffered air strikes; Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Novoukrainka, Donetsk region.



More than 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Sinkivka and Petropavlivka districts of the Kharkiv region, where the Defense Forces repelled 3 attacks.



In the Lymansky direction, the enemy carried out assaults in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Serebryansk Forestry of the Luhansk Oblast and Terny, Yampolivka, Torsky of the Donetsk Oblast. Here Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 attacks.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our defenders repelled 28 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanovsky, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region. The defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The enemy's offensive actions east of Novobakhmutivka, northeast of Berdychi, Avdiivka, Opytny, Severny, and south of Tonenko of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where the Defense Forces repelled 23 attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the invaders, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region. Here, the Defense Forces repelled 9 attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried 3 times to restore the lost position near Robotyny and Novoprokopivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, our soldiers will continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on the command post and 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

