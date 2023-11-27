Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 27, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 27, 2023.

642 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,567 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 63 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 34 air strikes, fired 51 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following Ukrainian settlements came under the Russian air strikes: Seredyna-Buda, Sumy Oblast as well as Spirne, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Toretsk, Severnye, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational strategic group of troops "North" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Sinkivka of Kharkiv region and Novoselivskyi of Luhansk region, where the Defense Forces repulsed 7 attacks.



On the Lymansky direction, the enemy conducted assaults in the area of Serebryansk Forestry, without success.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 10 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and the eastern part of the Northern Donetsk region. Defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the Russian occupiers.



The enemy's offensive actions east of Novobakhmutivka, south of Novokalynovy, Severnoy, Stepovoy, Avdiyvka and Pervomaiskyi of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where the defense forces repelled 30 attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 7 attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers conducted unsuccessful assaults west of Vervovoy Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, our defenders will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine made 3 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.



Units of the missile forces hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as the enemy's ammunition depot.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day totaled: 750 occupiers, 7 tanks, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 1 artillery system, 4 UAVs of operational-tactical level and 11 vehicles.

russia’s losses in manpower - 750 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

