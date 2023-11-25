Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 25, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 25, 2023.

640 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,565 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 74 combat clashes took place. In total, the russian enemy carried out 7 missile and 29 air strikes, carried out 36 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Yesterday, the russian occupiers carried out an air strike on Ukraine, using 6 shahed drones. All enemy drones are destroyed.

Today, the russian occupiers launched about 75 shahed drones on the territory of our country, 71 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian defenders. To mentioned above, one Kh-59 guided air missile was also destroyed in Dnipropetrovsk region.



The following Ukrainian settlements were hit by russian airstrikes: Serebryan Forestry of the Luhansk Oblast; Spirne, Klishchiivka, Zorya, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region; Zmiivka, Novoberyslav, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lviv of the Kherson region.



More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" air defense system in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted assault operations in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 15 attacks.



On the Lymanskyi direction, the enemy conducted assaults in the Serebryansk Forestry area of the Luhansk Region, without success.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repulsed 11 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanovsky, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region. Defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The enemy's offensive actions east of Novokalynovy, Novobakhmutivka, Stepovy, Avdiivka, Severnoy, and Pervomaiskyi of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful. Here Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out assaults in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 10 attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried 7 times to restore the lost position near Robotyne and Novopokrovka in the Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 9 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.



Units of the missile forces hit 2 control points, 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 artillery facilities and the enemy's logistics center.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 860 occupiers, 6 tanks, 7 armored fighting vehicles, 18 artillery systems, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 anti-aircraft vehicle, 8 operational-tactical UAVs, 1 cruise missile, 29 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 860 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

