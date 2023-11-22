Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 22, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 22, 2023.

637 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,562 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



On the night of November 21, the Russian occupiers launched an aerial attack on Ukraine with the use of Shahed drones. Anti-aircraft defense destroyed 9 out of 10 attack UAVs. On the night of November 22, the enemy again launched another air strike on our country, using 14 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed-136/131" type. All enemy drones are destroyed.

Also, the russian invaders attacked the port infrastructure of the city of Odesa and Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district of Odesa region with Kh-31 missiles, and the city of Zaporizhzhia with Kh-22 missiles. The Kh-22 cruise missile did not reach its target, it fell in Zaporizhzhya region in an open area, the blast wave damaged private houses of citizens.



During the past day, 48 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 61 air strikes, launched more than 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following Ukrainian settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Leonivka, Popivka in the Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda in the Sumy region; Sinkivka, Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region; Serebryan forestry in the Luhansk region; Spirne, Andriivka, Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Harvest in the Zaporizhzhia region; Zmiivka, Novoberislav, Kozatske in the Kherson region.



More than 150 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of Synkivka and eastern Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region, where the Defense Forces repelled 3 attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted assault operations near Siversk, Donetsk region, without success.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and east of Pivdenne of the Donetsk region. Defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" military defense unit in the Avdiivka direction, the occupiers do not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The offensive actions of the enemy east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Severny and Pervomaiskyi of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where the Defense Forces repelled 13 attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Mariinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. Here, our soldiers repelled 18 attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the occupiers carried out assaults near Staromayorsky, Donetsk region, without success.



In the Zaporizhia direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Robote and Kamiansky districts of the Zaporizhia region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, our soldiers will continue to hold occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck the control post, 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and 2 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



Units of the missile forces hit the command post, 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 2 warehouses of enemy ammunition.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 850 soldiers in the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

