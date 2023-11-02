Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 2, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 2, 2023.

617 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,543 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 57 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 5 missile and 75 air strikes, carried out 56 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The russian occupiers hit with airstrikes the following settlements in Ukraine: Petropavlivka, Kupyansk, Kurylivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Cherneshchyna of the Kharkiv region; Serebryan forestry, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamyanske, Vyimka, Spirne, Vesele, Ivanivske, Kalinove, Novooleksandrivka, Semenivka, Orlivka, Lastochkine, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region; Novoselivka, Novodanilivka, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region; Novokairy, Chervyn Mayak, Novoberyslav, Beryslav, Kozatske, Lviv, Ivanivka, Kherson region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of the settlements of Synkivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region, where our defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Lyman direction.



In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Khromovoy, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka. Here, our defenders repelled 15 enemy attacks. At the same time, the invaders conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Southern region of Donetsk region. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka, but our soldiers steadfastly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The offensive actions of the enemy in the areas of Severne and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where the Defense Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariinka area of the Donetsk region. Here, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 20 attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Staromayorsky, Donetsk region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, our soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 9 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 3 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complexes.



Units of the missile forces hit 5 radar stations, 2 ammunition warehouses, an area for the concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 control points, 3 anti-aircraft missile systems and 11 artillery pieces of the enemy.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 930 occupiers, 18 tanks, 43 armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, 4 anti-aircraft guns, 3 anti-aircraft vehicles, 1 plane, 20 operational-tactical UAVs, 2 cruise missiles, 34 vehicles and 13 units of special equipment .

russia's losses in manpower - 930 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

