Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 16, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 16, 2023.

631 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,556 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the last day, russian terrorist forces launched another rocket attack on civilian objects in Selidovo, Donetsk Region, and Zarichny, Zaporizhzhia region. In addition, tonight the russian occupiers again launched another missile and air strike on Ukraine with the use of shahed drones.



During the past day, 65 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 8 missile and 29 air strikes, launched 76 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following Ukrainain settlements suffered russian airstrikes: Krasny Khutir, Chernihiv Region, Serebryan forestry, Luhansk region; Spirne, Klishchiivka, Oleksandropil, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar of the Donetsk region.



More than 160 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka areas of the Kharkiv region, where our soldiers repelled 7 attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Nadia district of the Luhansk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out assaults in the Klishchiivka and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 6 attacks. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. The offensive actions of the enemy were unsuccessful in the areas of Novokalynovoy, Avdiivka and east of Pervomaiskyi of the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 attacks.



In the Marinka direction, our defenders repelled 22 enemy attacks in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Prechistivka and Staromayorsky districts of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 6 attacks.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy conducted assaults near Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region, without success.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers are conducting counter-battery combat, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and 3 more on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



Units of the missile forces hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 13 artillery pieces, an ammunition depot and an enemy air defense system.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,330 (!) soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) November 16, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: