Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 12, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 12, 2023.

627 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,552 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 80 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 63 air strikes, carried out 64 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the Russian occupiers launched another missile attack on Ukraine, using 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles and an Iskander-M ballistic missile. One Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by air defense forces and means. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.



The following Ukrainian settlements have been hit by russian airstrikes: Chuykivka of the Sumy Region; Kislivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kopanky, Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region; Serebryan Forestry, Belogorivka of the Luhansk Region; Siversk, Spirne, Terny, Novobakhmutivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Novokalynove, Ocheretine, Avdiivka, Orlivka, Lastochkine, Georgiivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Urozhaine, Staromayorske, Shakhtarske of the Donetsk region; Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region; Tyaginka of the Kherson region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under russian artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Nadia of the Luhansk region, where our defenders repelled 7 attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out assaults in the Serebryansk forestry area of Luhansk region, without success.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 10 enemy attacks in the Khromovoy, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka districts of the Donetsk region. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved frontiers.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, using aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the enemy. The enemy's offensive actions in the areas of Avdiivka, Severna, Tonenke and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where the Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Maryinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region. Here Ukrainian soldiers repelled 22 enemy attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults near Vugledar, Zolotaya Niva, and Staromayorsky, Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 11 attacks.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted assaults near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, without success.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft fire brigade in the Kherson direction, our soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 10 strikes on the areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.



Units of the missile forces hit 2 artillery units, 8 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and 2 means of enemy air defense.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,100 (!) soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

