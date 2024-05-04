Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 4, 2024.

801 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,725 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past 24 hours, 119 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy carried out 5 missile and 105 air strikes. 91 shelling from rocket systems of salvo fire at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private and multi-apartment buildings, civil infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.



At night, on May 4, 2024, the Russian invaders attacked with 13 attack drones and four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles. All launches were carried out from the Belgorod region. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 13 attack UAVs in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.



During the past day, the following settlements came under the russian airstrikes: Baranivka of the Sumy Oblast; Borova, Kupyansk of the Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Nevske, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Spirne, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Lyman, Verkhnokamyanske, Spirne, Siversk, Ivano-Daryivka, Diliivka, New York, Vovche, Kalinove, Zhelanne, Vesele, Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka, Komysivka, Karlivka, Bogoyavlenka, Yevgenivka , Urozhajne, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Robotine of the Zaporizhzhia region and Krynka in the Kherson region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities in order to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions.



In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled 9 attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kislivka, Kharkiv region and Andriivka, Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region.



In the Lyman direction, 7 attacks carried out by the enemy were repulsed in the districts of Makiivka, Nevsky and Serebryansky forestry in Luhansk region and Terniv and Torsky in Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 27 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Novy, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 34 attacks in the areas of settlements Arkhangelske, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Netaylovye and west of Semenivka.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Paraskoviivka and Vodyan settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 16 times.



In the Orihiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 5 times in the Staromayorsky area of the Donetsk region and Robotyny in Zaporizhzhia.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, he made 11 unsuccessful attacks.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 13 personnel concentration areas and 3 enemy control points.



Units of the missile forces damaged 1 control point and 2 artillery pieces of the enemy.



In general, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,260 people last day. Also, the enemy lost 12 tanks, 27 armored fighting vehicles, 46 artillery systems, two anti-aircraft guns, 2 anti-aircraft vehicles, 31 anti-aircraft defense systems, one missile, 71 vehicles and 8 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,260 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

