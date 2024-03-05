Russia – Ukraine war updates as of March 5, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 5, 2024.

741 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,665 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 74 combat clashes took place.



In total, the russian occupiers launched 5 missile and 66 air strikes, carried out 108 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other objects of civil infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.



At night, russian terrorists attacked Ukraine again, using 22 Shahed drones. 18 drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



During the past day, the the following settlements were hit by the Russian occupiers airstrikes: Chuykivka of the Sumy region and Liptsi, Varvarivka, Nesterne, Kolodyazne, Kislivka, Mitrofanivka, Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region; Tverdokhlibove, Novoyehorivka, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Terny, Novoselivka, Verkhnyokamianske, Kostyantynivka, New York, Druzhba, Severnye, Semenivka, NovoselivkaPersha, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, Kalinove, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodyane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Malynyvka, Novodanilivka, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out 7 attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Tabaivka settlements of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 4 enemy attacks in Terna, Donetsk region, and Belogorivka, Luhansk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, units of the defense forces of Ukraine repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas of Andriivka, Ivanovske and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the area of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 28 enemy attacks in the areas of Novoselyvka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the defense forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the districts of Georgiyivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyanyi, Prechistivka, and Urozhainy of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 22 times.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy launched one attack in the vicinity of the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, despite significant losses, the Russian occupiers do not stop trying to knock out Ukrainian units from their occupied positions. During the past day, the enemy made 2 unsuccessful assaults.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 8 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 ground control station of the enemy's drones. Also, one Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



Units of the missile forces damaged 3 areas of concentration of personnel, 1 anti-aircraft defense and 6 artillery means of the enemy.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to: 1070 Russian invaders, 9 tanks, 28 armored combat vehicles, 48 artillery systems, 3 rocket salvo systems, 2 air defense systems, 18 operational-tactical drones, one cruise missile, 49 vehicles and 9 units special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,070 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

