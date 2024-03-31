Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 31, 2024.

767 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,691 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 85 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy carried out 17 missile and 83 air strikes.



87 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



At the end of the last day, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 11 Shahed drones. 9 UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine. And already in the morning of the current day, the enemy used cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft for an attack. Nine out of fourteen launched Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles were shot down.



During the past day, the settlements of Neskuchne, Sumy region, were hit by airstrikes; Hryhorivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kupyansk-Vuzlovy of the Kharkiv region; Novolyubivka of the Luhansk region; Terny, Stavky, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Druzhba, Berdychi, Semenivka, Vodyane, Oleksandropil, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Malynyvka of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 6 attacks in the Terna settlements of the Donetsk region and Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 7 attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Ivanovske, and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 24 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, where the enemy tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka and eastern Vodyanyi of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 36 times.



In the Orykhiv direction, the occupiers launched 5 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the districts of Staromayorsky of the Donetsk region, and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnieper 2 times.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 4 anti-aircraft missile complexes and 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces damaged 4 radar stations, 1 control post, 1 personnel concentration area, 4 anti-aircraft defenses and 1 enemy artillery.



In general, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 650 people last day. The enemy also lost 15 tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 44 artillery systems, 7 air defense systems, 30 anti-aircraft anti-aircraft missiles, 2 missiles, 47 vehicles and 9 units of special equipment.

Russian losses in manpower - 650 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

