Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 29, 2024.

765 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,689 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 59 combat clashes took place.



In total, the russian occupiers launched 16 missile and 131 air strikes, fired 128 rocket salvo missiles at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. A number of high-rise buildings, medical institutions, cars, a school, a kindergarten and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



At night, russian terrorists attacked Ukraine again, using Shahed attack drones and various types of cruise missiles. Information about this attack is being clarified.



During the past day, russian occupiers were hit by airstrikes in the following settlements: Bobylivka of the Sumy Region; Borova, Kupyansk of the Kharkiv region; Nevsky of the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Mykolaivka, Zalizne, Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, Diliivka, Novobakhmutivka, Karlivka, Ocheretyne, Umanske, Berdychi, Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Antonivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Komyshuvakha, Malynyvka, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.



About 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



The Russian occupiers did not conduct offensive actions in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lymanskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas of Belogorivka, Luhansk region, and Terna, Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attacks in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Novy, Klishchiivka, Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiyivka direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 3 attacks in the area of Semenivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to knock out our units from their positions.



In the Novopavlivsk direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of settlements of Novomykhailivka, Georgiivka, Urozhaine, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 22 times to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Orykhiv direction, the Russian occupiers attacked the positions of the Ukrainian troops 8 times in the areas of Robotyne, north-west of Verby and north of Priyutny of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson area, the Russian occupiers are trying to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day, the russian invaders carried out two unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 14 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.



Units of the missile forces damaged the area where the personnel of the Russian occupiers were concentrated, four control points, four anti-aircraft defense equipment, two artillery equipment and the ammunition warehouse of the Russian invaders.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 820 Russian invaders, 8 tanks, 27 armored combat vehicles, 28 artillery systems, two rocket salvo systems, 6 air defense systems, 56 operational-tactical drones, 5 missiles, 50 vehicles and 7 units of special equipment .





