Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 26, 2024.

762 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,686 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 57 combat clashes took place.



In general, during the past 24 hours, the russian occupiers launched 4 missile and 59 air strikes, fired 106 rocket salvo missiles at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



At night, the russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 12 Shahed drones. All attack drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



During the past day, russian occupiers hit by airstrikes the following settlements: Bilopol'ya, Velyka Pisarivka, Popivka, Iskryskivshchyna of the Sumy region; Dergachi, Vovchanski Khutory, Staritsa, Budarky of the Kharkiv region; Makiiivka, Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar, Kalynivka, Druzhba, Pivdenne, Oleksandropil, Arkhangelske, Berdychi, Semenivka, Memryk, Ocheretyne, Umanske, Novomykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodanilivka, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region; Red Lighthouse, Zmiivka, Mykilske of the Kherson region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 1 attack by Russian invaders in the area of Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Bilogorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka and Vesely to the north of the Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 4 enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 4 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the area of the settlement of Novomykhailivka, where the enemy tried 22 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.



In the Orihiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 4 times in the districts of the Staromayorsky, Donetsk region; south-western Biloghirya and north-western Verbovoy of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the russian occupiers did not carry out offensive actions during the past day.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 9 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.



Units of the missile forces damaged an air defense device, 1 artillery device, 1 electronic warfare station, 1 personnel concentration area and 1 enemy drone control station.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 770 Russian occupiers, 6 tanks, 24 armored combat vehicles, 27 artillery systems, one rocket salvo fire system, 1 air defense vehicle, 14 unmanned air defense systems, 4 missiles, 44 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

