Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 25, 2024.

761 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,685 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 60 combat clashes took place.



In general, during the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 33 missile and 70 air strikes, launched 91 salvo rocket attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



At night, the russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, with Shahed drones and various types of cruise missiles. Data on this attack are being clarified.



During the past day, the settlements of Peremoha and Popivka of the Sumy region; Zolochiv, Kozacha Lopan, Staritsa of the Kharkiv region; Serebryan Forestry, Belogorivka of the Luhansk Region; Terny, Yampolivka, Ozerne, Zalizne, Berdychi, Keramik, Netaylove, Pervomaiske, Ocheretine, Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Makarivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Robotine of the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by russian airstrikes.



About 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under russian artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siversk and Slobozhan directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the area of the Sinkivka settlement of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka, Luhansk region, and Yampolivka, Vesele, Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 8 enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 25 times to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 3 times in the areas of Staromayorske settlements of Donetsk region and Robotyne of Zaporizhzhya region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out the Ukrvin units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. Yes, during the past day, the enemy launched an unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces damaged 2 anti-aircraft defenses, 3 artillery and 1 EW station of the enemy.

Russia's losses in manpower - 640 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

