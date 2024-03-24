Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 24, 2024.

760 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,684 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past 24 hours, 75 combat clashes took place.



In general, during the past day, the enemy hit 14 rocket and 106 air strikes, carried out 99 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



At night, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine with attack Shahed drones and various types of cruise missiles. Data on this attack are being clarified.



During the past day, the following Ukrainian settlements have been hit by the russian airstrikes: Seredyna-Buda, Vorozhba of the Sumy region; Zemlyanki, Potykhonov, Bologhivka, Kislivka of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka of the Luhansk Region; Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Dachne, Druzhba, Umanske, Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Zhdanov, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Urozhane, Ugledar, Staromayorske, Makarivka of the Donetsk region; Robotyne, Malynyvka, Mala Tokmachka, Stepovye of the Zaporizhzhia region; Tokarivka, Tyaginka of the Kherson region.



About 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Terna, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Spirne in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repulsed 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Klishchiivka, Bohdanivka, and Ivanivske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Yasnobrodivka and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Pobyeda, Kostyantynivka and Urozhaine settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 34 times to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Orihiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders in the vicinity of the village of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, 4 times.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper and during the past day has carried out 2 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of the settlement of Krynka, Kherson region.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 10 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment and one enemy structure.



Units of missile troops damaged 1 personnel concentration area, 4 control points, 2 air defense facilities,

1 artillery, 1 EW station and 1 radar station of the occupiers.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 990 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

