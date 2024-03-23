Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 23, 2024.

759 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,683 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past 24 hours, 69 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy launched 88 missile and 143 air strikes, carried out 92 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



On the night of March 23, 2024, the enemy attacked with four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in Donetsk region and 34 attack Shahed drones from the Kursk region of the russian Federation and Cape Chauda in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.



As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 31 Shahed drones were destroyed within the borders of the Poltava, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions.



During the past day, the following settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Semenivka, Chernihiv region, Neskuchne, Oleksandrivka, Druzhba of the Sumy region; Odradne, Kolodyazne, Petropavlivka, Kotlyarivka of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka of the Luhansk Region; Terny, Yampolivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Zhelanne, Novogrodivka, Berdychi, Novoselivka Persha, Semenivka, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Vugledar, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia.



About 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities in order to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions.



In the Kupyan direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 3 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces in the areas of Sinkivka, Tabaivka and Berestov settlements of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Spirne in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Andriivka and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements.



In the Novopavlivsk direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane and Urozhaine settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 28 times to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 10 times in the areas of Staromayorske settlements, south of Novodarivka, Donetsk region, and near Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, 2 assaults were carried out on the positions of Ukrainian troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.



Units of missile troops damaged 2 personnel concentration areas, 1 anti-aircraft defense device and 4 important objects of the occupiers.



In general, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,050 people last day. Also, the enemy lost 12 tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, 75 BpLA OTR, 39 missiles, 57 vehicles and 19 units of special equipment. Support the Armed Forces! Let's win together!

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,050 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine frontline (@EuromaidanPR) March 23, 2024

