Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 22, 2024.

758 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,682 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 74 combat clashes took place.



In total, over the past day, the russian occupiers have launched 36 missile and 55 air strikes, fired 150 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



Russian terrorists again attacked the territory of Ukraine. A combined attack by enemy missiles of various types and "Shahed" type drones began in the evening of March 21 with the use of attack drones. On the night of March 22, the Russians launched cruise missiles. Information about the consequences of the attack and the damage caused is being clarified.



During the past day, Russian occupiers were hit the following settlements with air strikes: Vorozhba, Hrytsenkovo of the Sumy region; Olek Sinkivka of the Kharkiv region; Nadiya, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Terny, Novosadove, Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, New York, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Robotine of the Zaporizhzhia region.



About 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers, with the support of aviation, carried out two unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the area of Synkivka, Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of populated areas: Belogorivka of the Luhansk region and Terna, Spirne, Vesele, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region, and where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.



In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 15 enemy attacks in the areas of settlements: Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of settlements: Berdychi, Semenivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyanyi, Urozhayny, where the Russian invader, with the support of aviation, tried 25 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of Ukrainian soldiers 8 times in the areas of populated areas: Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kherson direction.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the Russian occupiers.



Units of missile troops damaged 1 artillery and 2 enemy anti-aircraft defenses.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to: 870 Russian invaders, 8 tanks, 37 armored combat vehicles, 35 artillery systems, 2 air defense systems, 23 operational-tactical drones, 31 missiles, 45 vehicles and 8 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 870 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) March 22, 2024

Ukraine Front Line

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: