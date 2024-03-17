Russia – Ukraine war updates as of March 17, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 17, 2024.

753 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,677 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 58 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy carried out 6 missile and 62 air strikes, 125 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



At night, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine - they used 16 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type. 14 of these attack drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



During the past day, the following Ukrainian settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Velika Pisarivka, Stara Huta, Ryzhivka, Popivka, Yamne, Oleksandrivka, Luhivka of the Sumy region, Staritsa, Lyptsi, Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka of the Luhansk region; Spirne, Vesele, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Semenivka, Umanske, Ocheretyne, Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane, Urozhaine, Makarivka, Velika Novosilka of the Donetsk region.



About 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region. Thus, in the areas of Stara Huta and Bruska settlements of the Sumy region, our defenders stopped 2 attempts to penetrate the enemy's DRG.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 1 enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Bilogorivka, Luhansk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, 5 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of the settlements of Ivanovske, Klishchiivka and east of Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka and east of Vodyanyi of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 28 times.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 4 times in the areas of Robotyne and north-western Verbyy of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the occupiers do not give up their intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, 2 assaults were carried out on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 4 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.



Units of the missile forces damaged the command post, 2 personnel concentration areas and 1 enemy air defense system.

russia’s losses in manpower - 1,170 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

