Russia – Ukraine war updates as of March 13, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 13, 2024.

749 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,673 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past 24 hours, 91 combat clashes took place.



The russian occupiers launched 10 missile and 84 air strikes, fired 123 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.



As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



During the past day, the settlements of Soldatske, Kramchanka, Popivka, Luhivka, and Velyka Pisarivka of the Sumy region were hit by airstrikes of the Russian occupiers; Muravske, Bologhivka, Odnorobivka, Kozacha Lopan, Kupyansk, Kivsharivka of the Kharkiv region; Serebryansk Forestry and Bilogorivka in the Luhansk Region; Serebryanka, Proletarske, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Bohdanivka, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Umanske, Novomykhailivka, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Malynyvka and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 4 attacks by Russian occupiers in the areas of populated areas: Synkivka and Tabaivka, Kharkiv region.



In the Lymanskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region and Terna in the Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas east of Chasiv Yar, Ivanovsky, Andriyivka, and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 26 enemy attacks in the areas of settlements: Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Novopavlivka, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to deter the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 26 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.



In the Orihiv direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our defenders 12 times in the areas of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region, west of Verbovoy and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa", in the Kherson direction, the russian invaders are trying to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the day, the russian invaders carried out 3 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 9 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 980 Russian invaders, 5 tanks, 20 armored fighting vehicles, 32 artillery systems, one rocket salvo fire system, 2 air defense systems, 22 operational-tactical level drones, one cruise missile, 62 vehicles and 8 units of special techniques

Russia’s losses in manpower - 980 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

March 13, 2024

