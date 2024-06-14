Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 14, 2024.

842 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,765 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:30 a.m. June 13, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past 24 hours, 109 combat clashes took place.



According to detailed information, yesterday russian forces launched missile strikes using 4 missiles, 66 air strikes (in particular, dropped 94 anti-aircraft missiles), launched more than 3,800 attacks, 100 of them from rocket salvo systems.



The Air Force and missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit russian anti-aircraft defense device, two control points, two artillery devices, an electronic warfare station and 11 areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy.



During the last day, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,250 soldiers. The enemy also lost eight tanks, 26 armored fighting vehicles, 48 ​​artillery systems, two anti-aircraft guns, three anti-aircraft vehicles, 22 anti-aircraft anti-aircraft missiles, a missile, 60 vehicles and 16 units of special equipment.



On the night of June 14, 2024, the Russian occupiers launched a missile and air strike on Ukraine. In total, the enemy used 31 means of air attack - 14 air and ground-based missiles and 17 strike UAVs, namely:

10 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aviation aircraft (launch area, Saratov region (Russian Federation);

3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles (launched from the TOT of the Ukrainian Crimea and Krasnodar Territory (RF);

1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile (from the airspace of the Tambov region (Russian Federation);

17 attack drones of the "Shahed" type (launch area - Yeisk (Russian Federation).

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 7 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 17 russian shahed-type attack drones were shot down in Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad regions.



Since the beginning of this day, 41 combat clashes have already taken place along the entire front line. The invaders carried out six air strikes with ten guided air bombs, used 33 russian iranian attack drones and carried out more than 580 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



In the Kharkiv direction, the attack of the occupiers in the Vovchansk region is currently underway.

The situation is under control. Last day, the invaders lost 72 lives, 30 of them irretrievably. Three armored fighting vehicles, two artillery systems, nine cars and five units of special equipment were destroyed. Three artillery systems and five vehicles were damaged. 26 enemy dugouts and two ammunition warehouses were hit.



In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repel two attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of Petropavlivka and Pishchany. The situation is under control.



In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled three attempts by the occupiers to improve their tactical position. One assault near Nevsky was repulsed, two skirmishes, in the Nevsky and Grekivka districts, continue.



In the Siversky direction, the invaders' attempt to advance in the Rozdolivka area was successfully stopped.



In the Pokrovsky direction, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent Russian troops from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. The enemy continues his attempts to break through our defenses in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Novopokrovsky. At this time, seven combat clashes are ongoing, and five attacks have already been repulsed. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to detailed information, in the Pokrovsky direction, yesterday the enemy lost 363 people killed and wounded, an enemy tank, two armored fighting vehicles, a cannon and a car were destroyed. A tank, one BBM and a car were damaged.



The situation is tense in the Kurakhiv direction. The enemy launched assaults 11 times. Two attacks were successfully repelled near Paraskoviivka. Nine clashes continue in Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka districts.



In the Vremivsk direction, the invaders stepped up in the area of ​​Urozhany - the battle continues. The occupiers are repulsed harshly. The enemy's attempt to storm our positions near Vodyanyi failed.



In the Orihiv direction, the Russian aggressor carried out five assaults in the area of ​​Mala Tokmachka. Our soldiers repelled all attacks.



In the Dnieper direction, on the left bank of the Dnieper, our soldiers firmly stopped one assault by the invaders.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive and exhaust its combat potential.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,250 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

