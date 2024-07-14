Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 14, 2024.

872 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,792 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 8:00 p.m. July 14, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, 160 combat clashes were recorded.



According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile strikes using three missiles, as well as 71 airstrikes using 122 anti-aircraft missiles, on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. In addition, he carried out more than 4,500 attacks, 140 of them from rocket salvo systems.



The aggressor carried out airstrikes in the areas of populated areas, in particular, Liptsi, Vovchansk, Borshchove, Hlyboke, Mali Prohody, Senkivka, Kupyansk-Vuzlovy, Staritsa, Kucherivka, and Podola of the Kharkiv region; Myrnograd, Oleksandropil, Ivanivka, Krasnohorivka, Toretsk, Odradne, Verkhnokamianske, New York and Novy Komar of the Donetsk region.



As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private residential buildings, infrastructure facilities, etc. were destroyed and damaged.



Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces carried out 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defense systems of the enemy, and also hit four artillery systems, two EW/RAL stations and one ZRGK "Pantsir-S1".



In the Kharkiv direction, 13 combat clashes took place in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk settlements.



In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks per day amounted to 18. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Vilshanaya, Petropavlivka, Novoselivka, Pischany, Berestovo and Stelmakhivka.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times near Grekivka, Makiivka, and Terni.



In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 assaults by the Russian invaders near Beilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Verkhnokamyanskyi, Spirnyi, and Vyimka.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked 12 times, in the districts of Hryhorivka, Chasovoy Yar, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka.



In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched 13 attacks near North, New York and Toretsk.



In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 40 assaults in the areas of the settlements of Progress, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalinove, Lozuvatske, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka, where the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novoaleksandrivka.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 attacks near Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Karlivka, and Pobyeda, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out 18 assaults on our positions near Urozhainy, Vodyany, Makarov, Velika Novosilka and Kostyantynivka.



The occupiers will continue to try to dislodge units of the Defense Forces from their positions in the Orichiv and Prydniprovsky directions. Two Russian attacks were unsuccessful in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Cossack Camps.



In the Gulyaipil direction, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Poliske directions.



On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, carries out shelling of populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



In general, the Russian invaders lost 1,320 people last day. The enemy also lost seven tanks, 32 armored combat vehicles, 46 artillery systems, an air defense vehicle, 39 operational-tactical BpLA, 77 vehicles and ten units of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,320 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) July 14, 2024

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: