Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 9, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 9, 2024.

685 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,609 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.



The russian federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past 24 hours, 67 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 55 rocket and 22 air strikes, fired 35 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following Ukrainian settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kislivka, Tabaivka, Pishchane, Berestovka in the Kharkiv region; Serebryan forestry in the Luhansk region; Novoselivka in the Donetsk region.



About 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 2 attacks by the occupiers east of Terni, Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks in the Klishchiivka and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region.



In the area of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. So, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks near Avdiivka, Severny, Tonenko, and another 15 attacks near Pervomaisky and Nevelsky, Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the districts of Georgiyivka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where they repelled 12 attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks south of Krasnoye, west of Verbovoy and north of Novoprokopivka.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 12 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, 18 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



Units of missile troops hit 2 enemy ammunition depots.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 820 Russian invaders, 5 tanks, 9 armored fighting vehicles, 6 artillery systems, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 operational-tactical BpLA, 18 cruise missiles, 10 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment.



https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPR/status/1744618930478436796



UKFL

