Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 7, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 7, 2024.

683 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,607 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past 24 hours, 45 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 9 missile and 84 air strikes, carried out 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the last day, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using 28 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed drones. Air defense of Ukraine destroyed 21 attack drones.



russian airstrikes hit the following settlements: Oleksandrivka, Vovchansk, Prykolotne, Chugunivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Tabaivka of the Kharkiv region; Serebryan forestry of the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Spirne, New York, Oleksandropil, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Pyatikhatki of the Zaporizhzhia region; Zmiivka of the Kherson region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region.



The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 2 enemy attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiyivka, and another 16 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi, Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, our defenders continue to hold back the enemy near Mariinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where 9 attacks were repelled.



The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsk direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks west of Verbovoy, Robotyny and south of Novodarivka of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 18 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces.



At the same time, our defenders continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 19 personnel concentration areas and 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.



The units of the missile forces hit 4 personnel concentration areas, 2 control points, an ammunition depot, 3 artillery pieces, an air defense radar station, and 4 enemy anti-aircraft defenses.





