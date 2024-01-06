Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 6, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 6, 2024.

682 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,606 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 62 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 25 air strikes, fired 32 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the night, the Russian occupiers launched another air strike, using 2 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed-136/131" type. All enemy drones are destroyed.



russian airstrikes were carried out in the following Ukrainian settlements: Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, Mala Tokmachka in the Zaporizhia region, Zmiivka and the Red Lighthouse in the Kherson region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under russian artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks in the area of Synkivka settlement of Kharkiv region.



The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 3 enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. So, during the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks in the Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka districts and another 17 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, our defenders continue to hold back the invaders near Maryinka, Pobyda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where 15 attacks were repelled.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. In particular, during the past day, the enemy carried out 13 unsuccessful assaults.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 5 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 control point of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces hit 2 control points, 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an ammunition depot and an enemy artillery.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 800 occupiers, 7 tanks, 16 armored fighting vehicles, 13 artillery systems, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 2 anti-aircraft vehicles, 16 operational-tactical UAVs, 15 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 800 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) January 6, 2024





