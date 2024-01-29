Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 29, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 29, 2024.

705 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,629 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 74 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 10 air strikes, fired 86 rocket salvo missiles at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. An educational institution, residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



At night, the russian invaders struck another blow, using 8 Shahed drones. All enemy drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



The following settlements came under russian airstrikes: Krasny Khutir in the Chernihiv Oblast and Rozhkovichi in the Sumy Oblast.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Oblasts came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" air defense system in the Kupyansk direction, 4 enemy attacks were repulsed near Sinkivka and east of Pischany of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 6 attacks by the occupiers in Terna and Yampolivka settlements of the Donetsk Oblast.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Ivanovsky of the Donetsk Oblast.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces repelled 21 enemy attacks near Ocheretny, Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiivka and another 5 attacks near Pervomaisky, Nevelsky, Donetsk Oblast.



In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy near Georgiyivka, Pobyda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Oblast, where 22 attacks were repelled.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhia direction, our soldiers repelled the attack of the occupiers north of Priyutny, Zaporizhia Oblast.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 8 unsuccessful assault actions.



At the same time, our soldiers actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 6 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated. Also, one Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



Units of the missile forces struck 1 artillery piece and 1 radio-electronic warfare station of the enemy.



