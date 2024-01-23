Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 23, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 23, 2024.

699 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,623 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 68 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 65 air strikes, fired 56 rocket salvo missiles at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



In the morning, the russian occupiers launched a rocket attack with 4 S300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles against the civilian infrastructure of the cities of Kharkiv and Balaklia, Kharkiv Oblast.



The following areas were hit by the russian airstrikes: Graniv, Hryhorivka, Pishchane of the Kharkiv Oblast; Novoyehorivka, Bilogorivka, Serebryansk Forestry of the Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Rozdolivka, Bohdanivka, Khromove, Klishchiivka, Bila Gora, Mayorske, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Vodyane, Novomykhailivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk Oblast; Novodarivka of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Kachkarivka, Red Lighthouse, Zmiivka, Beryslav of the Kherson Oblast.



More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Oblasts came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled 4 enemy attacks in the area of the Sinkivka settlement of the Kharkiv Oblast.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attack by invaders near Terni in the Donetsk Oblast and another 5 attacks near Makiivka, Bilogorivka, Serebryansky forestry in the Luhansk Oblast.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Thus, during the past day, the defense forces repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepovoy, Avdiivka, and another 7 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi of the Donetsk Oblast.



In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy near Georgiyivka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Oblast, where 21 attacks were repelled.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders repulsed an enemy attack in the Robotyne rayon of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 1 unsuccessful assault on the positions of Ukrainian troops.



At the same time, our soldiers actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy. Also, one Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



Units of the missile forces struck 1 control point, 1 artillery piece, and 1 enemy radar station.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 960 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

