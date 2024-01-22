Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 22, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 22, 2024.

698 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,622 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.





The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.

During the past day, 68 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 4 rocket and 102 air strikes, carried out 80 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential private and multi-apartment buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Yesterday, the Russian occupiers launched another air strike, using 10 Shahed-136/131 attack drones. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 8 attack UAVs.

Russian occupiers were hit by airstrikes in: Grafske, Vovchansk, Mykolaivka, Vilkhuvatka, Ivanivka, Kislivka, Tabaivka, Pishchane of the Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Serebryan Forestry, Luhansk Oblast; Yampolivka, Hryhorivka, Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Kostyantynivka, Toretsk, Severny, New York, Lastochkine, Avdiivka, Staromayorske, Rivnopil, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka of the Donetsk region; Red Lighthouse, Zmiivka, Novoberyslav, Vesele, Kherson region.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.

In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 7 enemy attacks near Sinkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 attacks by the occupiers near Terni, Yampolivka, Donetsk region, and another 6 attacks near Belogorivka, Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks east of Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanivka, and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 5 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiyivka, and another 12 attacks south of Severnoy, Pervomaisky, and Nevelsky, Donetsk region.

In the Mariinsky direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the districts of Georgiyivka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where they repelled 5 attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsky direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed 7 enemy attacks west of Verbovoy and Robotiny in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the defense forces continue measures to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 6 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 9 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated.

Units of the missile forces damaged the personnel concentration area, the command post, 3 artillery units and an air defense system of the Russian occupiers.

Estimated losses of the enemy in the past day were: 830 Russian invaders, 11 tanks, 23 armored fighting vehicles, 21 artillery systems, 2 air defense systems, 25 operational-tactical drones, a cruise missile, 29 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment.





