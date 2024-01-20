Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 20, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 20, 2024.

696 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,620 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 103 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 23 air strikes, carried out 59 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



Russian occupiers launched another airstrike with 7 Shahed drones on Ukraine. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 4 of them.



The following Ukrainian settlements as Avdiivka, Orlivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region were hit by airstrikes during the day.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled 12 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Tabaivka, and Berestov settlements of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 attacks by the occupiers near Terny, Yampolivka, Verkhnyokamyanskyi of the Donetsk region and another 15 attacks in the areas of Serebryansk forestry, Bilogorivka of the Luhansk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks near Ivanivskyi, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 14 attacks by invaders in the Avdiivka area and another 19 attacks south of Tonenko, Pervomaisky and Nevelsky of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy near Georgiivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where 12 attacks were repelled.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack south of the Golden Niva of the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks west of Vervovoy of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy made 10 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 1 area of concentration of enemy personnel.



Units of the missile forces hit 4 enemy artillery pieces.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 750 occupiers, 4 tanks, 10 armored combat vehicles, 14 artillery systems, 1 rocket salvo fire system, 5 UAVs of operational-tactical level, 17 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 750 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) January 20, 2024

UKFL

