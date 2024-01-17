Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 17, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 17, 2024.

693 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,617 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.

During the past day, 98 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 4 missile and 29 air strikes, carried out 49 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. At the end of last day, the Russian occupiers launched rocket attacks on the central part of the city of Kharkiv. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. The hospital, private and multi-apartment residential buildings, and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the Russian invaders launched another air strike, using 20 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 19 attack UAVs.

Air strikes were carried out in: Vovchansk, Kharkiv region; Orlivka, Avdiivka, Kostyantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Preobrazhenka, Orihiv, Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction.

In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in Terniv, Yampolivka, and Torsky districts of Donetsk region, and another 17 attacks near Makiivka, Bilogorivka, Serebryansk forestry of Luhansk region and north of Hryhorivka, Vesely, Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 9 attacks by the occupiers near Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. So, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks in the Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiivka districts and another 15 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinsky direction, our defenders continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where 17 attacks were repulsed.

The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled the enemy's attack west of Vervovoy Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 6 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 1 area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy. Also, one Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.

Units of the missile forces damaged 1 personnel concentration area, 2 control points and 2 enemy ammunition depots.

During the past day, 94 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 68 air strikes, carried out 78 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following Ukrainian settlements came under the russian airstrikes: Vesele, Berestov of the Kharkiv region; Novolyubivka, Serebryan Forestry of the Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Yampolivka, Bohdanivka, Avdiivka, Oleksandropil, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane of the Donetsk region; Novodariivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Zmiivka, Novoberyslav, Beryslav of the Kherson region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the russian artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled 13 enemy attacks near Terni, Yampolivka, Torsky, Donetsk region, and another 19 - in the areas of Serebryansk Forestry, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region, and Hryhorivka, Verkhnyokamyansky, Vesely of the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 7 enemy attacks near Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks by invaders in the areas of Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiyivka, and another 16 attacks - near Severny, Pervomaisky, and Nevelsky of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, our defenders continue to hold back the enemy in the districts of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Pobyeda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where 12 attacks were repelled.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 1 unsuccessful assault on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 22 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.



Units of missile forces hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, 8 artillery means, 1 anti-aircraft means and 2 radar stations of the enemy.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 730 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) January 17, 2024

UKFL

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: