Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 14, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 12, 2024.

690 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,614 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past 24 hours, 61 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 32 missile and 91 air strikes, fired 82 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following settlements came under russian airstrikes: Vovchansk, Vesele, Pischane, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region; Nevske, Bilogorivka, Serebryansk forestry of the Luhansk region; Kolodyazi, Terny, Bohdanivka, Hryhorivka, Keramik, Tonenke, Avdiivka, Ocheretine, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane of the Donetsk region; Novoandriyivka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Red Lighthouse, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Shlyahove of the Kherson region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the russian artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled 4 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Makiivka, Luhansk region, and Terni, Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 2 enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks in the Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka districts, and another 15 attacks near Severny, Pervomaisky, and Nevelsky, Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, our units continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where 17 attacks were repulsed.



In the direction of Shakhtarsk, the Defense Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks south of Prechistivka, west of Staromayorsky and south of Rivopol, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 2 attacks by the occupiers in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 5 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated. Also, 7 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles and one Kh-59 guided air missile were destroyed by air defense forces and means.



Units of the missile forces hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 9 artillery means, 4 air defense means, an ammunition depot and an enemy radio-electronic warfare station.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 840 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) January 14, 2024

UKFL

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: