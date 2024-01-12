Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 12, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 12, 2024.

688 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,612 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of waging war, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 64 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 3 airstrikes and launched 16 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings, a professional lyceum and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



More than 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.



On the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 6 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Makiivka, Luhansk region, and east of Terni, Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled an enemy attack near Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiivka and another 17 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the occupiers in the Georgiivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where 13 attacks were repelled.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks west of Vervove, Zaporizhzhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders continue measures to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 3 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the defense forces.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Units of the missile forces hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a command post and an enemy ammunition depot.



Estimated losses of the enemy in the past day totaled: 840 Russian occupiers, 10 tanks, 16 armored combat vehicles, 11 artillery systems, 1 air defense vehicle, 1 operational-tactical UAV, 16 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment.

