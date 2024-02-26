Russia – Ukraine war updates as of February 26, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for February 26, 2024.

733 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,657 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.





During the past day, 95 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 11 missile and 98 air strikes, carried out 129 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other objects of civil infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.

On the night of February 26, 2024, Russian terrorists attacked the territory of Ukraine with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile, two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, three Kh-59 guided air missiles, an anti-radar missile - Kh-31P, and also used during the attack - fourteen shock drones of the "Shahed" type.

As a result of combat operations, air defense destroyed three guided air missiles Kh-59 and 9 "Shaheed" within the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

During the past day, the Russian occupiers were hit by airstrikes: Yamne, Nova Sich, Sumy region; Vesele Kostyantynivka, Kurdyumivka, Mayorsk, Severnye, Zalizne, New York, Ocheretyne, Zhelanne, Berdychi, Lastochkine, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, Umanske, Vodyane, Paraskoviivka, Ocheretyne, Novomykhailivka, Volodymyrivka, Urozhayne, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Malynivka, Orikhov, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.

In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 6 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka and Tabaivka area of the Kharkiv region.

On the Lymanskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Terna settlements of the Donetsk region and Belogorivka of the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiyiv direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 25 enemy attacks in the areas of Severnoy, Stepovoy, Berdychiv, Lastochkiny and Nevelskyi of the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinsky direction, the defense forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the districts of Novomykhailivka, Georgiivka, Pobieda and Krasnohorivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried 40 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.

The enemy did not carry out offensive actions in the Novopavlovsk direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the defense forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in the area of the Robotyne settlement and one attack - in the Gulyaipilsky area of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, despite significant losses, the Russian occupiers do not stop trying to knock out Ukrainian units from their occupied positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 4 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnieper.

During the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 7 areas of concentration of personnel and 2 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy.

The units of the missile forces damaged 3 artillery positions of the enemy.

In general, the total losses of the enemy last day amounted to 880 Russian occupiers. Also, the enemy lost 13 tanks, 37 armored combat vehicles, 12 artillery systems, one rocket salvo fire system, 2 air defense systems, 26 operational-tactical level drones, 3 cruise missiles, 26 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment.



https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPR/status/1762026487664759141

Ukraine Front Lines

