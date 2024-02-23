Russia – Ukraine war updates as of February 23, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for February 22, 2024.

730 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,654 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past 24 hours, 101 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 83 air strikes, carried out 152 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other objects of civil infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.



At night, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine, using missiles and attack shahed drones; 23 out of 31 drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



The settlements of Rozdolivka, Vesele, Berdychi, Semenivka, Orlivka, Lastochkine, Tonenke, Kostyantynivka, Oleksandropil, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar and Staromayorske of the Donetsk region were hit by the russian airstrikes.



More than 125 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under russian artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" air defense system in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made 5 offensive attempts in the area of the Sinkivka settlement of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked our units 14 times in Terna and Yampolivka settlements of Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, defense forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Andriivka, Bogdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Toretsk settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft defense unit, in the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks in the areas of Orlivka, Severne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Novomykhailivka and Pobeda districts of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 43 times.



In the direction of Novopavlivsk, our defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks south of Zolota Niva, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the defense forces repelled 5 enemy attacks west of Verbove and in the area of Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to hold positions and repulse assaults by the occupying forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy made 5 attempts to storm the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnieper.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 6 areas of concentration of personnel and 3 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy.



Units of missile forces damaged 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 logistics hub, 2 means of air defense and 1 ground control station of enemy UAVs.

Ukraine Front Lines

