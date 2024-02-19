Russia – Ukraine war updates as of February 19, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for February 19, 2024.

726 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,650 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of waging war, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 80 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 3 missile and 43 air strikes, carried out 102 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other objects of civil infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.



At night, the russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 4 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type. All enemy attack drones were destroyed by air defense forces.



The russian occupiers hit by airstrikes the following areas: Vilkhuvatka, Petropavlivka, Borova of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka, Luhansk region, Rozdolivka, Zhelanne, Berdychi, Tonenke, Solovyove, Orlivka, Umanske, Semenivka of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the russian invaders.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" air defense system in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice tried to attack the positions of our troops in the Tabaivka area of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 10 enemy attacks near Bilogorivka in the Luhansk region, Terni and southeast of Vyimka in the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 8 attacks by occupiers near Ivanivsky, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Donetsk region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 enemy attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Lastochkino, and Pervomaiske in the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georgiyivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. Here, the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried 18 times to break through the defense of our troops.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Novopavlovsk direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried 10 times to attack the positions of our troops in the Robotyn region of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kherson direction, despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock out Ukrainian units from their occupied positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 16 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops.



At the same time, our soldiers actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 4 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.



Also, in the eastern direction, our air defense destroyed a Su-34 fighter-bomber and one "Orlan-10" reconnaissance UAV.



Units of the missile forces struck the area of concentration of personnel, 3 control points and 2 ammunition warehouses of the enemy.



Estimated losses of the enemy in the past day totaled: 1,290 Russian invaders, 11 tanks, 34 armored combat vehicles, 24 artillery systems, 2 anti-aircraft guns, 1 plane, 11 BpLA operational-tactical level, 31 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment.

russia’s losses in manpower - 1,290 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) February 19, 2024

