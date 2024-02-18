Russia – Ukraine war updates as of February 18, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for February 18, 2024.

725 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,649 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 82 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 13 missile and 104 air strikes, carried out 169 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as critical infrastructure facilities, were destroyed and damaged.



During the last night, the russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine with 14 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed-136/131" type. 12 out of 14 drones were destroyed.



The following Ukrainian settlements were hit by russian airstrikes: Stognii, Chorne, Sadovod, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kupyansk, Moskovka, Zagryzove of the Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Serebryansk forestry, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Novosadove, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Semenivka, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Tonenke, Terny, Ivanovske, Orlivka, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Robotyne, Novodarivka of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under russian artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

Update on 6 p.m.: the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, carries out sabotage and intelligence activities, attacks populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Vilkhuvatka rayon of the Kharkiv region. About 20 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar attacks, among them Starosillia of the Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Fotovizh, Znob-Trubchevska of the Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Lukyantsi, Gatishche, Mykolaivka of the Kharkiv region.



The russian occupiers did not conduct offensive operations in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" air defense unit in the Kupyansk direction.

Update on 6 p.m.: The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction. Airstrikes in Petropavlivka and Borova districts of Kharkiv region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kislivka, Kotlyarivka of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks in Terna, Yampolivka, Torske, Donetsk region, and Belogorivka of the Luhansk region.

Update on 6 p.m.: Ukrainian soldiers repelled 7 enemy attacks near Terni and southeast of Vyimka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. The occupiers also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilogorivka of the Luhansk region, and Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar attacks, among them Makiivka, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks near Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka, Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

Update on 6 p.m.: Defense forces repelled 4 attacks near Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka, Andriivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position. About 10 settlements, including Orihovo-Vasylivka, Bogdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanovske, and New York of the Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 attacks by the russian occupiers near Lastochkino of the Donetsk region.

Update on 6 p.m.: Ukrainian defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks in Lastochkino and Pervomaisk areas of the Donetsk region. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Zhelanne, Orlivka, and Semenivka settlements of the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements, including Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Lastochkine, Severna, and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the districts of Georgiyivka, Pobyeda, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where the invaders tried 23 times to break through the defenses of our troops.

Update on 6 p.m.: Defense forces continue to hold back the enemy near Georgiivka, Pobyda, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region. Here, the occupiers tried to break through the defense of our troops 12 times. Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka came under artillery and mortar fire.



In the direction of Novopavlivsk, Ukrainian defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks south of Prechistivka and west of Staromayorsky of the Donetsk region.

Update on 6 p.m.: The russian enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. About 10 settlements, including Vugledar, Prechistivka, and Staromayorske of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried 13 times to attack the positions of our troops west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Update on 6 p.m.: The defense forces repulsed 7 enemy attacks in the Robotyne rayon of the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy also carried out an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Poltavka, Chervone, Biloghirya, Novodanilivka, Pyatikhatki of the Zaporizhia region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to hold positions and repulse assaults by the occupying forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 2 unsuccessful assaults.

Update on 6 p.m.: The russian enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. Thus, during the day, 14 attempts to storm the positions of our troops were made. The settlements of Zolota Balka, Ingulets, Fedorivka, Ivanivka, Tyaginka, Tokarivka, Krynka of the Kherson region and Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling. The enemy also shelled the areas of the settlements of Krynka, Tomyna Balka, Ingulets and Ivanivka in the Kherson region with rocket salvo systems.



At the same time, our soldiers actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 14 personnel concentration areas and 3 enemy anti-aircraft missile complexes. Also, this morning the Air Force shot down a Russian fighter-bomber Su-34 in the eastern direction.



Units of the missile forces struck 1 personnel concentration area, 2 control points, 4 artillery units, 4 ammunition depots, and 1 radio-electronic warfare station of the enemy.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 1,080 occupiers, 11 tanks, 53 armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, 3 anti-aircraft vehicles, 3 aircraft, 36 BpLA operational-tactical level, 2 cruise missiles, 2 vehicles and 7 units of special equipment.

