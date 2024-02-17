Russia – Ukraine war updates as of February 17, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for February 17, 2024.

724 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,648 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and airstrikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 90 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 8 missile and 55 air strikes, carried out 137 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, medical facilities, and critical infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.



The following Ukrainian areas were hit by the russian airstrikes: Udy, Gatishche, Katerynivka of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka, Luhansk region, Rozdolivka, Terny, Avdiivka, Semenivka, Lastochkine, Oleksandropol, Donetsk region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 17 enemy attacks in Terna, Yampolivka, Torske, Donetsk region, and Belogorivka, Luhansk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 13 attacks by the occupiers near Bohdanivka, Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 38 enemy attacks in the area of Lastochkino, Avdiivka, west of Berdychiv, and another 5 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi, Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Georgiivka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. Here, the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried 12 times to break through the defense of our troops.



No offensive (assault) actions of the enemy were noted in the Novopavlovsk direction.



In the Zaporozhye direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried 3 times to attack the positions of our troops southeast of Malaya Tokmachka.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to hold positions and repulse assaults by the occupying forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 4 unsuccessful assaults.



At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel and the anti-aircraft missile complex of the occupiers.



Units of missile troops struck 3 areas of concentration of personnel, 2 areas of artillery firing positions, 1 ammunition depot, 2 radar stations, 2 means of enemy air defense.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 1,050 occupiers, 11 tanks, 16 armored fighting vehicles, 28 artillery systems, 5 UAVs of the operational-tactical level, 1 cruise missile, 18 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,050 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) February 17, 2024

UKFL

