Russia – Ukraine war updates as of February 16, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for February 16, 2024.

723 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,647 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

the russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers against not only the military, but also civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 95 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 34 missile and 85 air strikes, carried out 114 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, educational institutions, and critical infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.



The russian occupiers were hit by airstrikes in: Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha, Nesterne, Budarky, Chorne, Kolodyazne, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Novolyubivka, Bilogorivka of the Luhansk region, Terny, Novosadove, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kostyantynivka, Klishchiivka, New York, Avdiivka, Novoselivka Persha, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Orlivka, Lastochkine, Georgiivka, Vodyane, Shevchenko, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 3 enemy attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 6 enemy attacks in Terna, Yampolivka and Vesele settlements of Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 10 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to capture Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. During the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 28 enemy attacks in Avdiyivka, Lastochkino districts and another 5 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk region. A decision was made regarding the planned reinforcement of units and the maneuvering of troops in threatening directions was carried out.



In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where they repelled 34 attacks.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 3 enemy attacks south of Prechistivka and in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, despite significant losses, the Russian occupiers do not stop trying to knock out Ukrainian units from their occupied positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 3 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops here.



At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. Also, at the end of last day, one Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



Units of the missile forces struck the command post, three areas of concentration of personnel, an artillery device, an ammunition depot, and a radar station of the Russian invaders.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 1,210 occupiers, 23 tanks, 39 armored fighting vehicles, 21 artillery systems, 4 UAVs of operational-tactical level, 13 cruise missiles, 25 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,210 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24 h.

