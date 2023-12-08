Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 8, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 8, 2023.

653 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,578 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 89 combat clashes took place.



In total, the enemy launched 3 missile and 57 air strikes, launched 47 rocket salvo fire attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the last day, the Russian occupiers carried out an air strike on Ukraine, using 21 Shahed drones. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 17 enemy drones.



The Russian occupiers hit by airstrikes the following Ukrainian settlements: Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Podoli, Kurylivka, Kislivka, Pishchane of the Kharkiv region; Serebryan forestry of the Luhansk region; Vyimka, Oleksandro-Shultine, Toretsk, Pivdenne, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka of the Donetsk region; Kopani of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 7 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka area of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled all enemy attacks in the area of Terna settlement of Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 24 enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka, Ivanovsky, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region. Defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The defense forces successfully repelled 30 enemy attacks in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiyivka, south of Tonenko, Pervomaisky, Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 14 attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsk direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 8 enemy attacks in the areas west of Verbovoy and Robotyny of the Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, in the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces made 5 strikes on the areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.



Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on the enemy's electronic warfare station.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 990 occupiers, 8 tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, 12 artillery systems, 20 BpLA operational-tactical level, 30 vehicles and 3 units of special equipment.

Believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! We will win! Glory to Ukraine!

Russia’s losses in manpower - 990 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

